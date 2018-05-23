ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Paulson Takes Impressions To Next Level On 'Tonight Show'

The "Ocean's 8" star delivered in imitating Drew Barrymore and a dolphin.
By Ron Dicker

Sarah Paulson really should take her act on the road. The “Ocean’s 8” actress killed once again with her impressions on “The Tonight Show.”

On Tuesday, she showed off her range ― from Holly Hunter to a dolphin ― and let host Jimmy Fallon know that Drew Barrymore herself had approved of her Drew Barrymore impersonation on a previous show.

Despite the Barrymore thumbs-up, Paulson said she is expanding her repertoire to animals because “you don’t have to worry about running into them at a party.”

Watch the fun above. We dare you not to laugh at her re-creation of Barrymore’s reaction.

