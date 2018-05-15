Sarah Paulson Was ‘Deeply Nerdy’ Around Rihanna While Filming ‘Ocean’s 8’

Sarah Paulson found it a little distracting to work, work, work, work, work, work with Rihanna while filming their upcoming movie, “Ocean’s 8.”

“It was sort of a daily struggle not to embarrass myself because every time I looked at her, I was like, ‘Work, work, work, work, work, work,’” the Emmy-winning actress told Ellen DeGeneres while doing a little shimmy on Monday. “It’s just deeply nerdy, and [Sandra Bullock] would just constantly look at me like, ‘Hey, dial it down. Just stop.’ And I’d be like, ‘What? I gotta just do it.’”

TheEllenShow

Paulson even began pitching songs she’d make up on the fly to Rihanna, which the singer apparently had no time for.

“She’d be like, ‘No … I really need you to stop singing,’” Paulson, 43, told DeGeneres. “She thought my lyrics weren’t so bad but my melody was terrible. And she gives great side-eye, so the minute she does it, you’re like, ‘I’m really sorry.’”

TheEllenShow

When DeGeneres asked Paulson if the two eventually became friends despite her geeky tendencies, she replied, “I like to think I did … I think we’re friends,” adding that they text sometimes.

Paulson said the two recently “had fun” watching Madonna perform at the Met Gala together.

“So y’all are pals?” DeGeneres asked.

“Yeah, we’re best friends,” Paulson said sarcastically before mouthing “no” to the audience.