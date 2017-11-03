Sarah Pulido, The Instagram Marketing Queen, Shares Her Biz Journey and Best Tips for Building Instagram Presence, Influence and Income

Hi Sarah! I’m excited to be interviewing you today and hearing more about your story and business. Tell our readers a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing your line of work?

Well I’m a classy entrepreneur lady from Southern California that started out from a humble household and ended up venturing into the uncharted waters of Instagram. I developed a passion for content creating, which now blossomed into what I am now quite known for, Sweets Babe.

Nice! I love the name of your company by the way. Can you tell us a little more about what Sweets Babe is?

Sweets Babe is something I once started out as a way of lifestyle, but is also now a well known figure and business in the public eye. Sweets Babe is social media marketing company where we help guide people into the direction they want to go with a future through social media platforms like Instagram.

Your company is a lifestyle brand and a business that helps your clients grow their presence on social media. Is there true power in social media?

B2B marketing said, “92% of all marketers indicate that investing in social media results in more exposure for their businesses.” Now get this though, according to Forrester Elliot, quote, “Brands using Instagram picked up +1 million followers in 2015; almost 5 times higher than in 2014.” Crazy to think how we are in a world where Instagram has such phenomenal pull.

You are very knowledgeable about social media topics. What are 3 tips you can give readers as it relates to your industry?

1. Be regular in your postings, people want to follow someone active.

2. Content is key. Make sure your content in creative and quality. We all appreciate true beauty

3. It’s all about connections.

I’ve met people all around the world giving me crazy amounts of knowledge. Eduardo Gonzalez an Instagram genius like myself.. Ric Housel with his amazing construction company in Beverly Hills..Clint of Haile Jewelry & Loans true business man showing me how hard work pays off.. Karcher Smith on Bitcoin before it was even huge.. Tyree Araya teaching me Meta Trader.. Dion Jaffe a true drop shipping wizard.. Addison Guerra with his own entrepreneurship and investments.. these are just a few of MANY people I’ve learned from.

And how do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success is about your inner being. I feel as though once I’ve become that legend, that person in this world that not only made a difference, but also showed women are powerful as well will I then truly feel I’ve hit success.

As Beyonce would say, “Who run the world?...GIRLS!” I love that you define success as an intrinsic value and not money or fame. What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the ‘leap of faith’ into entrepreneurship?

Make sure it’s something your passionate about when times are slow, because trust me, there are slow times.

Name 3 people in the business world who inspire you the most?

Tim Cook, Mary Barra, and Ken Grody.

Who is your hero and why?

I’m very religious so honestly my main hero is God, because without him nothing is possible.

As entrepreneurs we tend to keep working and working. Sometimes we can work into the wee hours of the night day and day out because we are so passionate about our craft. What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

I love to go to the gym, listen to music, and keep working to be honest.

I’m big on philanthropy so I’d like to know something. If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

Any charity dedicated to helping bullied and raped victims as these are things we don’t give enough attention to.

Thank you so much for taking the time to interview with me today Sarah. Continued success with Sweets Babe and all of your future endeavors. How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?