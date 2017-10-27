White House: All The Women Who Say Trump Sexually Assaulted Them Are Liars

The White House on Friday confirmed its official stance on the women accusing President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct: They are lying.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the position in a press conference on Friday afternoon after CBS News reporter Jacqueline Alemany posed a question:

“Obviously sexual harassment has been in the news. At least 16 women accused the president of sexually harassing them throughout the course of the campaign. Last week, during a press conference in the Rose Garden, the president called these accusations ‘fake news.’ Is the official White House position that all these women are lying?”

“Yeah, we’ve been clear on that from the beginning and the president has spoken on it,” Sanders said in a curt response.

.@PressSec tells @JaxAlemany that the official position is that the women who accused the President of sexual harassment are lying. pic.twitter.com/myRI5Nmdn5 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2017

Sanders’ statement comes as recent reports of sexual misconduct have inspired individuals across industries to speak out against sexual assault. An article published by The New Yorker about film executive Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment sparked the movement. On Weinstein, Trump said he was “not at all surprised to see it,” but did not remark on the victims.