White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believed God wanted Donald Trump to become president in an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network Wednesday.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders said. “And that’s why he’s there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

She also called Trump the “most conservative president” America has ever had.

“There’s a reason evangelicals are sticking with the president, and that’s because he’s delivered on all the things he said he would do,” she added.

A key part of Trump’s base, white Evangelical Christians especially support the president’s call for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that 67 percent of white Evangelical Christians support Trump’s wall, according to the most recent Public Religion Research Institute poll taken in September 2018.