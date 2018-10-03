Sarah Silverman: Trump Is Building ‘An Incredible Case For An Insanity Plea’

Sarah Silverman dropped the jokes and got serious on Wednesday as she urged senators to defy President Donald Trump on his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.
Silverman called Trump “unwell” after playing a clip of him mocking professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
“He’s building an incredible case for an insanity plea,” Silverman said.
Then she told senators there’s a line in the sand on Kavanaugh ― and they have to pick a side.
“The side is no longer Republican or Democrat. Your vote is a statement, and that statement is either ‘Hell no, this is not OK. This is not who we are,’ or it’s telling every woman, every girl, every boy, every person that what happens to women’s bodies does not matter.”
See her full message to the Senate as it prepares to vote on Kavanaugh in the clip above, posted ahead of her Hulu show, “I Love You, America,” which goes live on Thursday.