Sarah Silverman called out President Donald Trump’s fearmongering attempts to motivate his base ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

“Trump knows the only way that they can energize their base is through fear,” Silverman said in a “Quickie” clip for her Hulu show “I Love You, America” shared online Wednesday.

She said Trump “riles” his supporters by starting “a fake fight with a made-up enemy,” such as the migrant caravan currently around 1,000 miles from the U.S. border in Mexico.

“He starts fake fights that he doesn’t have to finish, because he knows in one way or another someone will finish them for him,” she added. “And that is his starring role in our current epidemic of domestic terrorism.”