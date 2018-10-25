Sarah Silverman: 'We Finally Have Video Of Trump Saying The N-Word'

Sarah Silverman said there is a “silver lining” to President Donald Trump going “full Hitler” and confessing he’s “a nationalist” while stumping for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in Houston this week.
“He did it. We finally have video of Trump saying the N-word,” Silverman said in a “Quickie” clip for Hulu show “I Love You, America” shared online Wednesday.
“Alright, not the N-word but an N-word.”
Silverman said one upshot of Trump’s admission was that he’d “finally told the truth” and “his bigotry” was now “not masked by his rhetoric.”
Check out the clip here:
“I Love You, America” airs on Thursdays at 6 p.m.