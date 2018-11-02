Potty-Mouthed Pansexual Jesus Taunts Hypocritical Evangelicals Over Trump Policy

Who would Jesus vote for?

Fred Armisen’s version of Christ returns to Sarah Silverman’s Hulu show, “I Love You, America” just in time for the midterm elections. And he’s having a little trouble with the voter ID laws.

While he waits for his ballot to get sorted out, Armisen’s “Bosch”-loving savior shared his thoughts on sexuality, curse words and more. Silverman couldn’t quite get Jesus to talk specifics on politics, but he did open up when asked about immigration policy.

“We live in a nation where they’ll let a Middle Eastern guy into their hearts, but not into the country,” he said. “I mean, #ThingsThatMakeYouGoHmm.”