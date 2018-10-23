Sarah Silverman’s revelation that she let Louis C.K. masturbate in front of her drew a pointed response Monday from a woman who previously accused the famed comedian of asking if he could do the same thing with her.

Silverman, star of the Hulu show “I Love You, America,” told Howard Stern on Monday that at times she enthusiastically granted consent to C.K., an “equal” who “could offer me nothing,” she said.

Rebecca Corry, a comedian who said C.K. in 2005 asked if he could masturbate in front of her while they were filming a TV pilot, called out Silverman. Several other women comedians also stepped forward last year, and the now-disgraced performer admitted masturbating in front of women and abusing his power.

“To be real clear, CK had ‘nothing to offer me’ as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harass me,” Corry wrote. “He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”

David Livingston via Getty Images Rebecca Corry reminded Sarah Silverman that her friend, Louis C.K., "victimized women for decades and lied about it."

Silverman later said she regretted saying anything at all, and expressed support for Corry, to whom Louis C.K. apologized in a confession of sexual misconduct in November 2017. “You were equals and he fucked with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend,” Silverman wrote.

Corry thanked Silverman and said, “I’m sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this shit.”

Silverman, on Howard Stern’s show earlier in the day, explained her long relationship with C.K.

“I’ve known Louis forever,” she said. “I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘Fuck yeah, I want to see that!’ It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes, I would say, ‘Fucking no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

Here’s the Twitter exchange between Silverman and Corry:

To be real clear, CK had “nothing to offer me” as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harrass me. He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it. https://t.co/xrfI6HwXqx — Rebecca Corry (@TheRebeccaCorry) October 22, 2018

Rebecca I’m sorry. Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in. I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right- you were equals and he fucked with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 22, 2018