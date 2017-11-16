Sarah Silverman Breaks Silence On Longtime Friend Louis C.K.

Sarah Silverman is finally addressing the scandal surrounding one of her “best friends of over 25 years,” Louis C.K.

On this week’s episode of her Hulu show, “I Love You, America,” Silverman delivers an emotional opening monologue about the heartbreak, pain and anger she feels toward her friend and fellow comedian, who has been called out for sexual misconduct.

“I’ve, of course, been asked to comment, and in full honesty I really, really, really don’t want to. I wish I could sit this one out,” she says on the episode, which will air Thursday on the streaming service. “But then I remembered something I said on this very show, that if it’s mentionable, it’s manageable.”

The 46-year-old comedian then jokes about addressing “the elephant masturbating in the room” and explains why speaking out has been so difficult.

“One of my best friends of over 25 years, Louis C. K., masturbated in front of women,” she candidly states. “He wielded his power with women in fucked-up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely.”

Silverman then admits that she could soften her sentiments with “heartwarming stories” of their friendship or how he’s a loving father, but concludes that mentioning those things are “irrelevant now.”

“I love Louis,” she continues. “But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true, so I just keep asking myself, ‘Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?’ I can mull that over later, certainly, because the only people that matter right now are the victims.”

Last week, The New York Times published a report that detailed allegations of Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct, which included masturbating in front of several women without their consent. On Friday, the “Louie” star admitted to the actions.