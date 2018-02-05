Sarah Silverman And Actor Michael Sheen Split After Four Years

Comedian Sarah Silverman announced to her followers via Twitter on Monday that she and her boyfriend, British actor Michael Sheen, had split over Christmas.

“I mean not ‘over Christmas,’” the comedian humorously clarified, “that wasn’t the fight that ended it.” She then clarified further, “No fight. We just live in different countries and it got hard.”

The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018

Sheen might be best known to American audiences for his portrayal of Dr. William Masters in the Showtime series “Masters of Sex,” on which Silverman had a recurring role.