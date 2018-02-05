ENTERTAINMENT
02/05/2018 06:34 pm ET

Sarah Silverman And Actor Michael Sheen Split After Four Years

They "consciously uncoupled," the comedian joked.

By Andy McDonald

Comedian Sarah Silverman announced to her followers via Twitter on Monday that she and her boyfriend, British actor Michael Sheen, had split over Christmas.

“I mean not ‘over Christmas,’” the comedian humorously clarified, “that wasn’t the fight that ended it.” She then clarified further, “No fight. We just live in different countries and it got hard.”

Sheen might be best known to American audiences for his portrayal of Dr. William Masters in the Showtime series “Masters of Sex,” on which Silverman had a recurring role.

The couple began dating in the beginning of 2014.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrity Couples Sarah Silverman Michael Sheen
Sarah Silverman And Actor Michael Sheen Split After Four Years

CONVERSATIONS