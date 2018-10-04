ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Silverman Mocks Kavanaugh’s Defense By Comparing It To Bestiality

The host of "I Love You, America" makes a good point.
By Andy McDonald

On the new episode of her show, “I Love You, America,” comedian Sarah Silverman wonders just how bad people’s behavior has to be before others stop defending them.

In a campaign ad parody, Silverman plays the wife of fictional congressional candidate John McConnell. He’s a Republican running on a platform of safer borders, lower taxes and the right to stick his penis in a horse ― which he did once. But that’s in the past! People change!

His wife handles this by taking a page out of the Senate Republican handbook: Pretend it never happened. Check out the HuffPost exclusive first look at the sketch in the video above. 

New episodes of “I Love You, America” are available on Hulu every Thursday.

