Sarah Silverman Says She 'Fell In Love' With Trump Voters While Traveling

Sarah Silverman has some things to say about Trump voters she’s encountered while traveling for work ― and they’re all positive!

The comedian headlines Hulu’s “I Love You, America,” and has been traveling the U.S. to find people of varying political and cultural opinions for the show. In a discussion with New York magazine’s Frank Rich at the Vulture Festival, she talked about producing the series, and her fondness for supporters of President Donald Trump she’s met.

“When you’re one on one with someone who doesn’t agree with you, or whose ideology is different than yours, when you’re face to face, your porcupine needles go down,” Silverman said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The surprise was … I fell in love with them. I had a great time with them and I felt comfortable.”

Joe Scarnici via Getty Images

Silverman, who famously urged Democrats to back Hillary Clinton after Sen. Bernie Sanders lost the party’s nomination last year, went on to say that she’s “trying to be open.”

“I’m finding if I do engage with someone who is angry at me, or angry and I’m a place where they can put that anger… it’s almost always a good experience, because more than anything, all of us what we have in common is, we want to feel seen,” she said. “We want to feel like we exist. We really should — all of us — work on not getting our self-esteem from outside forces, but it is so much when somebody just sees you. It’s just like, everything melts away. We just all just human out again.”

Despite her affinity for Trump voters, Silverman didn’t show the same affection for the president himself, noting that people are “waiting for him to hit bottom.”