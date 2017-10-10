COMEDY
Sarah Silverman's 'I Love You, America' Is Your New National Anthem

Like it or not, patriots.

By Ron Dicker

Sarah Silverman’s new anthem could give “The Star-Spangled Banner” a run for its money.

Hulu posted a video Monday of Silverman singing the premiere song from her new show  “I Love You, America.”

It’s got provocative lyrics ― “I love you, liberal bubble; I love you, racist South” ― lots of self-reflection on labeling, and a NSFW name for the Grand Canyon.

On second thought, maybe Silverman’s patriotic number is best kept to her new series, which will be gallantly streaming on Hulu beginning Thursday.

