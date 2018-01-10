Sasha Grey, Not Oprah, Should Be President

The Oprah-for-president fuss is so predictable and provides even more evidence of how gullible Americans are.

A billionaire with tons of homes, including a California mansion named “The Promised Land,” Oprah isn’t an activist, she’s a plutocrat. She thinks her wealth and fame entitles her to declare “a new day is on the horizon.” Of course, the day after the Golden Globes, millions of women went back to their same exploitive, demeaning jobs.

Besides, America just had a president who pretended to be inspiring, hopeful, and progressive.

So instead of falling for the same trick again, the next American president should do something different. It should be someone who does more than blab about change or begin Twitter wars with basically everyone. The next president should be someone who has actually put their body in harm’s way for the American people.

That someone is former porn star Sasha Grey. Between 2006 and 2011, she appeared in more than 250 films, so you know she’s a hard worker.

Grey also knows how violent and abusive the workplace can be. In her films, she gets slapped, spit on, and verbally abused.

Unlike Trump, Grey acts with purpose and intention. Unlike Barack Obama, Grey knew what she was getting herself into. Before embarking upon her porn career, she research the industry for months.

Having penned a manifesto and read Nietzche and Brecht, Grey should have no problem communicating with Americans (although she may be a bit over their heads sometimes).

Having had sex with 16 men at the same time, dealing with the patriarchy won’t be a problem for Grey.

When Oprah or Tom Hanks or any of the other Hollywood 2020 presidential contenders appear in a movie, they’re pretending. Hanks didn’t actually die of AIDS in Philadelphia. But each time Grey appeared in a film for your viewing pleasure, she faced the very real risk of getting AIDS, as well as a plethora of other unpleasant diseases. So Grey understands the need for quality healthcare.