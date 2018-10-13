Police in Savannah, Georgia, may have just come across the biggest investigation since the days of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil: Who put googly eyes on a statue?

On Thursday, the Southern city posted pictures of the statue online.

“Who did this?!” the city’s official Facebook page said. “Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare. It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.”

Perhaps it’s a little bit of both.

Nathanael Greene was a Revolutionary War general who was buried in the city’s Johnson Square.

Savannah has asked for the public’s help in finding the villainous vandal.

“We are hoping to find the person responsible!” the city wrote.