Save The Music Foundation Gala: Queen Latifah, Steve Aoki, Wyclef Jean & more recall a time when someone saw their potential

On October 16, several stars and music icons studded the 20th anniversary gala of VH1’s Save The Music Foundation. Singer, songwriter, and actress, Queen Latifah was honored for her contributions to music education and her efforts to build and provide opportunities for children in underrepresented areas. She explained that the pursuit feels normal to her—to give back—which allowed her and other participants to reflect upon a time when someone saw potential in each of them, essentially the heartbeat of the Foundation:

“When I did my first high school play, freshman year, the director saw something in me then that I don’t think I knew I had. He was able to bring it out of me. And that was when the bug bit me for acting and singing,” says Queen Latifah.

“At a very early age, when I was in high school, I played my first show in my living room with maybe five or six people and a couple of parents. And those people in the crowd were my friends. And when they sing along to your songs and give you some support, you never forget that. I’ll never forget the first time someone sang along to my song. That moment of sharing that with those people changes the entire world in your head and you continue to strive and keep pushing forward,” says Steve Aoki.

“I think most of my teachers didn’t know what I was about; they thought that I was ridiculous and a class clown, but I had one teacher who was always like he’s an idiot, but he’s going to do something special. Mr. Jeffries, fifth grade social studies, he knew that I would somehow work this out,” says Fat Jewish.

“I was interning at the radio station and Ludacris would always tell me that I would be doing more, that [I] can do more, and to keep working hard, keep grinding,” says LaLa Anthony.

“Sometime in high school when I was really in pursuit of this music business, Russell Simmons was my hero. Initially, I wanted to be like Russell and run the company, you know, be the businessman behind the art. But I started as an artist and put out music independently with my partner, King Tech. And at that time, people were not really buying into rap music and hip-hop as a future. They saw it as a hobby. And I was going through some hard times; I was homeless because of it for about sixth months. And one time I went to my grandfather and my grandmother’s house. I fell asleep on Friday night and woke up on Sunday. They heard what was going on. I was too prideful to tell them. They said, ‘whatever it is you’re trying to do, we believe in you. We just don’t want you in the streets. Whatever it is, know that you will always have a roof over your head and you can always come home here.’ So, that stability was just enough for me to go balls out with it, so to speak. I think that’s what it takes in this music business. You have to have 110% faith in yourself when people don’t. And when you have that one person that’s holding you up, that’s all it [takes]. And from there I was able to take care of the same family that supported me back then. Decades later I’m still in the game because of my grandmother and my grandfather, Clyde and Elsie Waters,” says Sway Calloway.

“I remember when I first worked with Regina King, an amazing actress and now director. She really made me feel empowered and inspired me to be myself. She told me I was beautiful and to embrace my black girl magic. So something about Regina just made me feel like I can do anything. She’s my big sis,” says Naturi Naughton.

“My music teacher, Valerie Price from high school. Coming up in the streets [I wanted] to battle rap and she says ‘look, you play a lot of instruments, I’m going to put you in Jazz.’ I said ‘Jazz? I don’t wanna do that, that’s for old folks.’ And the next thing you know you start listening to Miles Davis, and it starts to change your life. She saw something in me, further than I saw in myself. Next thing you know I’m scoring Life and Hotel Rwanda,” says Wyclef Jean.

Founded in 1997, Save The Music Foundation was the first of it’s kind. Since the inception, a total of $53 million worth of instruments and resources have been donated in over 2,000 public schools, including the invaluable support of attendees and dignitaries across the nation. In celebration of music education and it’s promise to evoke change and provide opportunities for low-income students, Save The Music continues to award notary folks who are committed to creating change through music arts.