Save Your Employees Thousands on Student Loans With A Bi-Weekly Payroll Deduction

You can help your employees save thousands on their student loans, by borrowing a from the bi-weekly mortgage program (a program where you make half your mortgage payment every two weeks rather than once per month). Here’s an example of monthly loan payments using a $40,000 student loan balance with a 6.8% interest rate and a standard 10-year repayment term.

Your employee will spend $460 a month in loan repayments. Over 10-years they’ll also spend nearly $16,000 in interest payments.

Total paid with monthly loan payment.

Now we’re going to take the same 40,000 loan balance and 6.8% interest rate, but instead of making monthly payments of $460 we’re going to split it into bi-weekly payments of $230. Most months your employees will make 2 bi-weekly payments, but in the months of March and August they will make 3 payments.

How much will bi-weekly payments save them over the life of their loan?

The loan gets paid off 365 days earlier and the borrower saves $2,034

Here’s how bi-weekly payments compares to other student loan payment options.

Helps them build a solid credit history through consistent on-time payments Lowers their interest rate with automatic payments and refinancing Saves them thousands of dollars in interest Helps them pay their loans off faster Gives them the added convenience of making payments through a payroll deduction.

Here’s how you benefit as an employer