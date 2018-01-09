Save Your Employees Thousands on Student Loans With A Bi-Weekly Payroll Deduction

You can help your employees save thousands on their student loans, by borrowing a from the bi-weekly mortgage program (a program where you make half your mortgage payment every two weeks rather than once per month). Here’s an example of monthly loan payments using a $40,000 student loan balance with a 6.8% interest rate and a standard 10-year repayment term.
Your employee will spend $460 a month in loan repayments. Over 10-years they’ll also spend nearly $16,000 in interest payments.
Now we’re going to take the same 40,000 loan balance and 6.8% interest rate, but instead of making monthly payments of $460 we’re going to split it into bi-weekly payments of $230. Most months your employees will make 2 bi-weekly payments, but in the months of March and August they will make 3 payments.
How much will bi-weekly payments save them over the life of their loan?
The loan gets paid off 365 days earlier and the borrower saves $2,034
Here’s how bi-weekly payments compares to other student loan payment options.
- Helps them build a solid credit history through consistent on-time payments
- Lowers their interest rate with automatic payments and refinancing
- Saves them thousands of dollars in interest
- Helps them pay their loans off faster
- Gives them the added convenience of making payments through a payroll deduction.
Here’s how you benefit as an employer
- Satisfy increased employee demand for student loan benefits at little additional cost
- Make the most of employees’ hard earned incomes with savings on payments they make every month
- Create a value-added program that helps retain existing employees, attract new ones, and boost employee morale
- Enhance the organization’s benefit package to provide a more competitive and comprehensive offering in the marketplace