Saving Vice release "Exhale" Music Video

Hailing from Massachusetts, the post metalcore sextet Saving Vice started their campaign in March of 2017 to get their name out into the world. Featuring members Tyler Small - Vocals, Chase Papariello - Vocals, Robbie Litchfield - Bass, Zach Racicot - Guitar, Cody Grant - Guitar, and Evan Harwood - Drums.

In a few short months, they captured audiences with their high energy live performances. Often reminiscent of a sorely missed early 2000’s era of Metalcore, this sound would soon have them sharing the stage with bands such as The Devil Wears Prada, Convictions, and even metal veterans Unearth.

Saving Vice have just released their debut single “Exhale” produced by Shane Frisby. Watch the video here