Saying No to Trump

President Donald Trump’s narcissism determined his analysis of the Virginia gubernatorial election. “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” Trump tweeted. Note the first thing Trump says Gillespie failed to do: “Embrace me.” Trump now gives us the American version of the cult of personality!

Since Trump never blames himself, the reason Gillespie lost lies with Gillespie’s failures as a candidate. Trump would have us believe Gillespie would have won had he embraced all of Trumpism. Instead, Gillespie endorsed only Trump’s racism, leaving out all the rest: The misogyny, corruption, incompetence, and Twitter rants. If only Gillespie had gone whole Trump, instead of running only those despicable MS-13 commercials, promising to crack down on immigration, and vowing to protect Virginia’s Confederate monuments. There was so much more Gillespie could have done to sully his reputation.

Trump was not alone in condemning Gillespie’s campaign. Right-wing talk show host and Trump-adorer Laura Ingraham said, “Gillespie never jumped on board the Trump train…. He is who he is — not a populist conservative.” Iowa Republican Representative Steve King — a longtime immigration hardliner — urged Virginia Republicans to stay the course and run Corey Stewart — a former Trump campaign adviser who Gillespie beat in the primary only to then adopt many of Stewart’s positions — against incumbent Senator Tim Kaine in 2018. “Republicans need to say: ‘We support President Trump’s immigration policy and what he was inaugurated to do,’” said King. “Voters are not blaming the president for what’s wrong in Washington. They’re blaming these never-Trumpers who form a coalition with Democrats.”

The words of Trump, Ingraham, and King must be music to the ears of Democratic politicians thinking about the 2018 midterm elections. Democrats might want to endorse a version of Napoleon’s famous dictum: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” If the lesson Republicans learn from the disastrous results in Tuesday’s elections is to accept full-Trumpian right-wing nationalism, then Democrats should be happy not to disabuse their political opponents of their folly.

For folly it will be. Trump was a big loser Tuesday, as was Steve Bannon — the loudmouth avatar of right-wing nationalism who is targeting, in 2018 primaries, establishment Republican members of Congress, the kind of Republicans Gillespie used to champion before he incorrectly concluded that Trumpism was his ticket to victory. If Bannon succeeds in upending establishment Republicans — or scares them into not running — then Republican control of the House of Representatives will be in dire jeopardy and the party’s hold on the Senate might prove tenuous, as well. That likely will occur if Democrats can maintain Tuesday’s coalition of college-educated voters and racial and ethnic minorities who combined to reject the GOP and its current politics of hate and divisiveness.

This coalition was most effective in the suburbs, where voters sent a clear message. In the wealthy suburbs of New York City, voters chose Democrats to head county offices normally run by Republicans. In the high-tech neighborhoods outside of Seattle, Democrats won a special election, giving the party control of government on the West Coast. Democrats won council seats in vote-rich Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in the Philadelphia suburbs, normally a hotly contested region. And, in the sprawling, diverse suburbs of Fairfax County, Virginia, and surrounding counties outside Washington, DC, Democrats piled up huge majorities, enabling them to comfortably win all state-wide offices and perhaps take control (depending on the outcome of recounts) of Virginia’s severely gerrymandered House of Delegates, a result even the most optimistic of party workers never dreamed possible.

The 2017 election results are a bad omen for Republicans and Trump, whose loyal base of roughly one-third of the electorate is unlikely to expand much next year and failed to match the enthusiasm of Democrats this election cycle. Turnout among minorities was unusually high — especially for an off-year election — and if Democrats can get out the vote next year, they will be poised for major pickups in the House and Senate.

It is not just the so-called right-wing populists within the Republican Party who are misreading the election results. House Speaker Paul Ryan said of Tuesday’s GOP thumping, “It doesn’t change my reading of the current moment.” It should. Exit polls in Virginia showed that healthcare was the most important issue for voters, and those who cited it backed Democrat Ralph Northam by better than three-to-one. And, not just in Virginia. In Maine, voters defied far-right Governor Paul Le Page and voted for Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion.

Curbing gun violence, an issue that traditionally hurts Democratic candidates, was the second most important issue in Virginia, but voters who cited concern about guns split evenly, suggesting that the National Rifle Association and single-issue voters no longer will control the gun control debate. As for taxes, the most important concern for Trump and congressional Republicans like Ryan, only 15 percent of Virginia voters named it as important in determining how they voted.