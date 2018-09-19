This Spectacular 'Message Of Hope' For Refugees Is Best Seen From The Sky

French artist Saype said his latest gigantic land painting is a “message of hope” for refugees.

Saype used biodegradable paints made from natural pigments to depict a little girl launching an origami boat into Switzerland’s Lake Geneva. His masterpiece takes up about 1.2 acres of lawn, and is best seen from the sky:

FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images This aerial view shows French artist Saype's giant land art fresco representing a little girl droping an origami boat into Lake Geneva.

FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images

“The childish figure is a recurrent one in my work because I think it’s the future generations who will eventually take over,” Saype told the AFP news agency. “So, it’s important for them to be sensitive to these issues.”

The girl is called “Future” to symbolize future generations, he added.

FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images

FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images

Saype’s piece aims to support SOS Mediterranee, the maritime-humanitarian organization dedicated to rescuing migrants stranded on boats in the Mediterranean Sea.

The U.N. refugee agency said earlier this month that, in 2018 alone, more than 1,600 people had died or gone missing while attempting to reach western Europe from northern Africa and the Middle East by sea.

In July, Saype painted this similarly gigantic piece for the Eurockéennes de Belfort rock music festival in France:

SEBASTIEN BOZON via Getty Images

SEBASTIEN BOZON via Getty Images

He also created this biodegradable painting on the Chaux-de-Mont ski slope in Leysin, Switzerland, in 2016:

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE via Getty Images

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE via Getty Images