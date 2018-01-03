The TGIT crossover you’ve been waiting for? It’s handled.

The ABC series’ “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” both executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, are set to crossover sometime this season, Deadline exclusively reports.

The twisty political drama starring Kerry Washington is midway through its final run, while “HTGAWM” wrapped its first batch of Season 4 episodes in November. Both air on Thursday nights alongside “Grey’s Anatomy” (another Rhimes hit) as part of ABC’s must-watch #TGIT lineup.

It’s unclear exactly how the two universes will overlap, considering “Scandal” takes place in Washington, while “HTGAWM” is based in Philadelphia. This will be the first time any of the shows under the Shondaland umbrella will have crossed over, excluding “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spin-off “Private Practice.

Rhimes and “HTGAWM” creator Pete Nowalk confirmed the news on social media by revealing an excerpt from the episode’s script that reveals just how Olivia Pope (Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) meet.

Nowalk also explained to Deadline that the episode will air a few episodes before the series finale of “Scandal.”

Washington started the speculation when she shared a photo of herself from what looks like the court room set of “HTGAWM” with the caption, “Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

Davis responded in kind with an Instagram of herself seated in the Oval Office from “Scandal” with an expression that basically sums up how TV fanatics everywhere feel about this news.

“Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!” she wrote alongside the photo.

All we need is someone to be struck by a falling icicle or board a ferry and wind up at Seattle Grace Mercy West, so we can have a true #TGIT trifecta.