There’s no trying to hide it anymore: There are some serious tensions in the West Wing of President Donald Trump’s White House, especially between Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Scaramucci went after both Priebus and White House strategist Steve Bannon in a profanity-laced interview published by the New Yorker.

But perhaps nothing captures the tensions so much as an image taken by photographer T.J. Kirkpatrick for The Wall Street Journal:

Reince & Mooch sat on same couch Tues. during WSJ's POTUS interview. Photog TJ Kirkpatrick snapped this at the endhttps://t.co/gPb0yTri3b pic.twitter.com/zhjXmL1vjq — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) July 27, 2017

The image was snapped toward the end of a meeting Trump held with Journal reporters and editors.

“I was waiting outside the Oval Office for most of the interview, they allowed me in for just the last couple minutes,” he told the newspaper.

He said Scaramucci and Priebus had been sitting on a couch together but stood toward the end of the meeting ― and that’s when he caught the memorable picture.

“It seemed important to show the two of them in the Oval Office, and at the moment I shot the series of photos of them they happened to look toward each other,” he said.

The photo has gone viral, which naturally means it’s also been the subject to quite a bit of creative editing on social media.

Here are some of the best: