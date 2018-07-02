Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Pranked By 'SNL' Co-Star During Birthday Dinner

It’s time to check in on the other somewhat mystifying romance between a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and an A-lister.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are still going strong more than a year after they were first spotted together, so, of course, the “Avengers” actress would be in attendance at his birthday bash on Friday.
Jost rang in his 36th birthday with a low-key dinner, but things took an unexpected turn, thanks to his “SNL” co-star Michael Che. The “Weekend Update” host apparently decided to crash the party via a party clown, who showed up to the restaurant where Jost and company were dining.
“I sent a party clown to colins very intimate birthday dinner,” Che wrote on Instagram Stories over the weekend.
Che shared a hilarious text message exchange with Jost, who sent a photo of himself sporting some sort of balloon headpiece, while Johansson cracks a smile next to him.
“Goddamit,” he wrote to Che, who replied only with a laughing-with-tears emoji.
Johansson and Jost ― ScarJost for the portmanteau inclined ― first stirred romance rumors in May 2017, when they were spotted kissing at the after-party for the late-night sketch show’s season finale. The two went public with their relationship months later, when they attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York.
Then the couple stunned on a pair of high-profile red carpets, first at the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere and then at the Met Gala, where the actress somewhat controversially wore a Marchesa gown.
Meanwhile, Jost’s fellow “SNL” comedian Pete Davidson also finds his name in the headlines for his whirlwind romance with singer Ariana Grande.
Johansson and Jost apparently have been making the Hamptons, where Jost owns property, a home away from home. They were spotted by a fan at a bar in Amagansett on Thursday “noshing on wings and tacos,” according to Page Six.
The two were later photographed at another hotspot, with Johansson giving the finger to a fellow patron who snapped a pic of the actress and the comedian having some drinks at the Shagwong Tavern.
Johansson announced her separation from French journalist Romain Dauriac in January 2017. The former couple share a 3-year-old daughter named Rose.