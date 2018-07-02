Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Pranked By 'SNL' Co-Star During Birthday Dinner

Johansson and Jost ― ScarJost for the portmanteau inclined ― first stirred romance rumors in May 2017, when they were spotted kissing at the after-party for the late-night sketch show’s season finale. The two went public with their relationship months later, when they attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York.

Then the couple stunned on a pair of high-profile red carpets, first at the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere and then at the Met Gala, where the actress somewhat controversially wore a Marchesa gown.

Meanwhile, Jost’s fellow “SNL” comedian Pete Davidson also finds his name in the headlines for his whirlwind romance with singer Ariana Grande.