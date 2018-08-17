The sum isn’t quite “Infinity,” but it’s a lot.

Johansson topped the magazine’s annual list with $40.5 million in pretax earnings in the year that ended June 1. She was followed by Angelina Jolie ($28 million), Jennifer Aniston ($19.5 million), Jennifer Lawrence ($18 million), and Reese Witherspoon ($16.5 million).

The figures include endorsement deals away from the big screen, explaining in part why Aniston (Aveeno, Smartwater, Emirates airline) ranks near the top of the money-making marquee, Forbes reported.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson, above, and Angelina Jolie were the only two actresses to top the $20 million mark, compared with three last year.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mila Kunis, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Melissa McCarthy and Gal Gadot.

“La La Land” star Emma Stone, who earned $26 million to top the list in 2017, tumbled out of the top 10, Reuters noted.

While Johansson’s hefty windfall bodes well for women in Hollywood, not all the news was good. Just two women surpassed $20 million, compared with three in 2017 and four in 2016.

Johansson, who plays Marvel’s Black Widow, is keeping the money train running with another upcoming turn in the “Avengers” superhero series and a planned Black Widow spinoff.

She topped Forbes’ 2016 rankings of “top-grossing” male and female actors. Her movies’ box office, including “Captain America: Civil War,” earned $1.2 billion worldwide.