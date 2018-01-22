Scarlett Johansson Slams James Franco For Support Of Time's Up At Women's March

“And if I have to take a knock because I’m not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much,” he said.

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role as Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist,” Franco attended Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild awards, though he skipped the red carpet.

Johansson has herself faced scrutiny over her work with Woody Allen, whose adopted daughter has accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a child. The “Avengers” actress, who’s starred in three of Allen’s films, has for the most part kept quiet despite condemnations from several other actors, including her “Vicky Christina Barcelona” co-star Rebecca Hall.

Farrow recounted the alleged abuse in her first television interview last week, although she first publicly accused him in 2014. That same year, Johansson denied knowing anything about what happened in an interview with The Guardian.

“It would be ridiculous for me to make any kind of assumption one way or the other,” Johansson said.