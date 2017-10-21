Scenes from the Bisbee 1000: The Great Stair Climb 2017

One of Bisbee, Arizona’s biggest and most anticipated events of the year, the 27th running of the Bisbee 1000, took place on Saturday, October 21, under bluebird desert skies with thousands of people in attendance.

Founded by Cynthia Conroy in 1991 as a charitable fundraiser promoting healthy living in Cochise County , the event incorporates nine of Bisbee’s 82 Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) built staircases (formerly miners’ mule paths) into a giant city street race course.

© James Orndorf 2017 Founder Cynthia Conroy above the start line with this year’s race announcers.

The biggest race, with as many as 1,500 participants, but not always 1,500 finishers, is the brutal 4.5 mile course that weaves through historic Old Bisbee’s hills and narrow streets, funneling the participants up 1,034 stair steps and an elevation change of 1,175 feet.

Eric Meyer of Bisbee took first place this year, and his fifth win, with a time of 31:36.

© James Orndorf 2017 Winner Eric Meyer of Bisbee on the final set of stairs

The second race, the Bisbee 1000 Ironman Ice Competition, has participants carry a 10 pound block of ice in antique ice tongs a quarter mile up 155 stairs, and race down a steep road to the finish line below.

Brock Baldridge was this year’s fastest finisher, completing the course in 2:08.6.

Sign-up for 2018 has already begun, and is guaranteed to sell out.

Reserve your spot for next year at bisbee1000.org

© James Orndorf 2017 Congresswoman Martha McSally both sang the national anthem and ran the race.

