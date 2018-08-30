Steven Spielberg﻿’s 1993 cinematic masterpiece, “Schindler’s List,” will return to the silver screen for its 25th anniversary.

The film, which will be re-released on December 7, follows the story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved the lives of more than 1,100 Jews during the Holocaust.

Spielberg said that he was “honored that audiences will be able to experience the journey once again on the big screen.”

“The true stories of the magnitude and tragedy of the Holocaust are ones that must never be forgotten, and the film’s lessons about the critical importance of countering hatred continue to reverberate today,” he said.

Schindler's List 25th Anniversary re-release in theaters December 7. #SchindlersList25 pic.twitter.com/vfg2KagRa5 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) August 29, 2018

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Spielberg discussed the tagline on the re-release poster: “A story of courage that the world needs now more than ever.”

“When the film initially came out, it made one of the most incomprehensible acts of humankind accessible,” he said.

“It didn’t make it understandable, but reachable to audiences to be able to explore it, to be moved in such a way to want to stand against all hatred, and know it is real and what can shockingly happen in the 20th and 21st centuries if we are not vigilant.”