School Bus Torn Apart In Collision With Truck On New Jersey Highway

A school bus carrying fifth graders on a field trip was ripped apart as it collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey interstate highway Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police.

People involved in the wreck on Route 80 were taken to at least three hospitals.

Images from the chaotic scene in Mount Olive Township show the body of the bus shorn from its frame and pushed into a median guardrail, resting at an angle. The front end of the bus appears to have been crushed in the wreck.

Serious accident involving Paramus school bus shuts down Route 80 in Mount Olive @northjersey @AsburyParkPress @dailyrecord pic.twitter.com/v8ob4MB2MV — Robert Karp (@BobKarpDR) May 17, 2018

About 40 students and adults were on board, local news station WABC-TV reported. The bus came from East Brook Middle School and was heading to a field trip at Waterloo Village, a historical site, according to a Facebook post from Paramus Public Schools.

The wreck occurred at Exit 25, between East Brook and Waterloo.

Terrible school bus crash Route 80 Mt. Olive. We’re on the scene @dailyrecord @northjersey pic.twitter.com/Lvks3hdl6U — William Westhoven (@wwesthoven) May 17, 2018

Injured passengers were taken to Morristown Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Hackettstown Medical Center, according to the school district.

St. Joseph’s received two patients, a spokeswoman said, but she would not comment on their conditions. A spokeswoman for Atlantic Health confirmed that patients were taken to the company’s Morristown and Hackettstown centers, but would not elaborate.

East Brook Middle School students were dismissed early.

K-9 units were seen searching wooded areas near the crash scene, NBC 4 New York reported.

Mount Olive Township Rob Greenbaum called the scene “horrific” in an interview with the USA Today Network.

Jeanne Weber, a Paramus city council member, told the network she felt “absolutely sick” about the crash.

Phone lines at the school appeared to be tied up after the crash, and HuffPost was not able to get through. A representative for the Morris County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.