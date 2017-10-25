School Is In Session: Now Might Be The Right Time For A New Car

Think ride sharing services are affecting car ownership in the U.S.? Not so fast.

The auto industry has bounced back with robust auto sales. September was the biggest month for car buying in 2017 to date with 1.5 million vehicles sold. Some observers credit an improving economy for the sales boom, which was 6.1 percent higher than the same time last year. Others point to the need to buy replacement vehicles that were destroyed in the recent hurricanes as a reason for the recent uptick in sales.

An October 2017 survey of parents with at least one child age 15 or younger suggests another trend. Commissioned by the GM BuyPower Card, the "Back to Driving" survey cited school season as key to more consumers buying and leasing a new set of wheels.

More than 72 percent of parents surveyed said they spend more time in their cars during their kids' school year than they do during the summer months. And more than 50 percent of respondents said they make 5-10 trips weekly taking their children to and from school or daycare. So how much time is devoted to all this shuttling? According to the same survey, 24 percent of parents said they’re spending five hours or more per week on these school pick-ups and drop-offs.

Home Away From Home

Before cellphones, cars were the original mobile, as Americans often consider their ride to be a second home. Literally.

Nearly one-third (35 percent) of parents surveyed said their cars were "almost like a second home." Maybe it's because there’s stuff going on in our cars besides just driving. Over 68 percent of children and more than 56 percent of parents eat in their cars, and more than 49 percent of children take naps in the car. Moreover, 20 percent of kids are actually doing their homework in the family vehicle.

Respondents said they look at space and energy efficiency as desired features when searching for a new ride. More than 87 percent said they spend more on gas during the school year. (Americans fork out nearly $1,500 a year at the pump, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration.) And that same survey found that interior space (28 percent) is the second most popular feature that people want.

Ready To Buy

Not everyone has the cash to shell out for a down payment, but nearly one in five respondents (21.9 percent) said they are ready now for a new family vehicle. Moreover, 29 percent are planning to buy their child a vehicle once they get a driver's license. If you are not ready to purchase a vehicle now, using a rewards credit card like the GM BuyPower Card might be a creative way for you to save for the purchase or lease of a future GM vehicle.