School Run Saga: The glorification of Fathers

I doubt I’ll be the first Mother to have a little moan at other Mothers who we meet while on the school run. As a Mother of three, two being school age, I have had a very strong dose of life on the school run. Is it all small talk at the gate or chit-chats over coffee afterwards? No, no it’s not — in fact, it’s tiresome. Once you’ve calculated the amount of time and energy it takes, to just get your children to eat breakfast, let alone the journey to school (a 5-minute walk for us), which includes wrangling two children to walk together for this short amount of time; then you get to the school gates and you see the usual suspects just waiting to snare, it all becomes a bit too much. If it’s not your dress code, it’s the time you arrive and if it’s not that, then it’s how tired you look or quite possibly because you don’t like small talk.

It’s at this point, I usually wish my partner did all the school runs — honestly.

I’m moaning, I’m sorry if it upsets anyone, but I’m allowed a rant occasionally.

Our school policy is to arrive 15 minutes before the school bell goes, which means you end up queuing for 10 minutes before the children can go into their classes. This is the bit I tend to skip, personally, I would rather use those 10 minutes to make the journey there, so I get there when the line starts moving in. Word of advice, don’t do what I do, you’ll get the stares and the odd “You’re running late” remark as you walk past all the ‘I’m on-top of life, I even went to yoga before doing the school run Mothers’. God, forbid you have on gym leggings, you’ll then get asked: “oh, going to the gym today?”. Which you’d have to reply “No, not this morning. It was just easier to throw-on”. Then you’d get a response like “Ahhh — you should get up at 6:30 am like I do, lots of time to get ready”. To which, you’ll kindly respond, while you’re moving your children forward “I’m up from 6 am but thank you, I’ll strive for that extra 30 minutes in bed”. Then you keep it moving and hope that b*tch trips! Listen, don’t pretend you don’t imagine that happening…well, at least once — right? You’re probably wondering where this rant is coming from and what sparked it in the first place, so let me explain.

My partner works full-time but has the luxury of starting work at various times throughout the month, which works out great, so I’m not doing the school run every day, and we all get to spend more time together. I, however, run a business, so naturally very flexible with start times, so I am the default school runner. It was a few weeks ago now, that I began feeling a little irritated. A comment was made to me one morning as I strolled back from the school run “Your partner is so lovely and I really like how involved he is with the kids”, well, of course, I responded saying “haha thank you”, to which she responded, “He’s so quiet as well, he just comes in drops the kids off and goes, you’re very lucky”. Obviously, I smiled and nodded with a chuckle and said thanks again, but it was at this point I realised that it was really a thing to see fathers who are really involved with their children outside of the family home as special, because I have heard these remarks made about other fathers doing the school run. Then the opposite being said of Mothers who tend to simply get their children into class and leave; they get called cold weird Mothers whom may or may not think she’s something special.

That experience started my questioning and raised an eyebrow, but it wasn’t until two weeks ago that I was really wound up. On the school run, on route to making our 5 minutes to 9 targets, so they can go in bang on time. A mother stopped me mid-stride and said: “Oh you always look so tired, are you OK?”. I responded that I’m “fine thank you, I’ve just had a busy schedule with work recently”. To which she responded, while I attempted to run away “I didn’t know you worked, well that’s great”, I nodded and kept it moving. What was I supposed to say, I was already a little too far away to really enter a conversation… Skip forward to yesterday, still in my feelings I completed the school run; walking home a teacher yelled out to another parent, a Dad pushing his daughter in a pram “She’s adorable, is it Daddy day today?” To which he smiled and nodded then carried on pushing the pram. Please keep in mind that I see him almost every day, taking his children to school. I couldn’t help but ponder in that moment, whether she was going to say the same to me as I walked past her pushing a pram also, was she going ask if it’s Mummys’ day today? No, no she wasn’t — why would she glorify a mother doing what she is supposed to do? It doesn’t make any sense, does it?

This really played on my mind throughout yesterday and I knew I needed to vent, so I spoke to a close friend of mine, and I was curious to understand why Dads were being glorified for doing something I thought was just the norm. Regardless of whether it is a one parent household or two. During this conversation, we tussle back and forth because we just didn’t share the same views. She was very confidently saying it’s because Dads are usually at work and most Mothers were at home, so the balance would be off. My dear friend even went on to claim that most Mothers are very comfortable and happy with being the main carer.

This is where I beg to differ, I just don’t see any reason why and it brings something else to mind as well. There is a fantastic Dad who created a blog called MusicFootballFatherhood to show Dads in the media, dubbed ‘The Dads’ version of Mumsnet’. It’s very weird to say that in 2017, we are just really seeing campaigns that are working on changing the stereotype of Dads being more hands-off. I’ve noticed that in some cases, it is the Mother as well as the media who create this norm for Dads to step away from school PTA’s, parents evening and simply just taking a stroll in the park with their children.

My partner is wonderful, but I don’t need to be told how much more amazing he is because he does the school run or attends parents evening without me. Meanwhile, as a Mother I get criticised for wiping my daughters face with a wipe instead of a bib, for not having hordes of snacks when I pick them up from school for a 5-minute walk or for wearing my bloody gym leggings in the morning because I stayed up late and just didn’t want the fuss of rummaging through my wardrobe, trying to decide what blue jeans and jumper to wear. While on the flip side Fathers get “aaawww he used a wet wipe instead of a bib” or “he’s most probably had a long work schedule, why he looks a little tired, I wonder where Mum is today?”. Parenting should be simple, especially when we interact with other parents, it’s hard enough feeling guilty for staying in the office too late and not spending enough time with our children or being stay-at-home parents who just need a little adult time, then to have to deal with judging parents at the school gates. We’re all working to create a great life for our children, let’s not make it any harder than it needs to be.