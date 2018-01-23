1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Kentucky High School Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning, killing at least one student and wounding multiple other people before police captured the suspect, authorities said.

One person was confirmed dead in the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin said in a tweet. The Kentucky Board of Education said the victim was a student. At least seven people were wounded, CNN reported. The school is located roughly 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

A Marshall County sheriff’s deputy apprehended the shooter, state police tweeted.

“There has been an active shooter and they do have a shooter in custody,” a spokeswoman for the Benton Police Department told HuffPost.

State police would not confirm that anyone had been killed and could not provide details about the shooter’s identity.

“We’re still in the preliminary stages of this,” a spokesman told HuffPost. “There are injuries at the scene, but we can’t confirm how many and to what extent at this time.”

State police said the crime scene was secured.

UPDATE: School Shooting: The scene is secured, the suspect is in custody, and we will be providing updates periodically as information is obtained and confirmed. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

The violence was the second U.S. school shooting in two days. A 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl at Italy High School in Italy, Texas, on Monday.