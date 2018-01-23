1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Kentucky High School Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning, killing at least one student and wounding multiple other people before police captured the suspect, authorities said.
One person was confirmed dead in the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin said in a tweet. The Kentucky Board of Education said the victim was a student. At least seven people were wounded, CNN reported. The school is located roughly 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
A Marshall County sheriff’s deputy apprehended the shooter, state police tweeted.
“There has been an active shooter and they do have a shooter in custody,” a spokeswoman for the Benton Police Department told HuffPost.
State police would not confirm that anyone had been killed and could not provide details about the shooter’s identity.
“We’re still in the preliminary stages of this,” a spokesman told HuffPost. “There are injuries at the scene, but we can’t confirm how many and to what extent at this time.”
State police said the crime scene was secured.
The violence was the second U.S. school shooting in two days. A 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl at Italy High School in Italy, Texas, on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.