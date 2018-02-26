School Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez: 'Adults Are Behaving Like Children'

Gonzalez reiterated that students who survived the shooting are “tired of being ignored.”

“We are speaking up for those who don’t have anyone listening to them, for those who can’t talk about it just yet, and for those who will never speak again,” she wrote. “We are grieving, we are furious, and we are using our words fiercely and desperately because that’s the only thing standing between us and this happening again.”

She chastised those who have criticized her and her fellow teen activists for being too emotional.

“Adults are saying that children are emotional,” she wrote. “I should hope so ― some of our closest friends were taken before their time because of a senseless act of violence that should never have occurred. If we weren’t emotional, they would criticize us for that, as well.”

And she had a clear message for any adults who believe her and the other teens are being disrespectful.

“Adults are saying that children are disrespectful. But how can we respect people who don’t respect us? We have always been told that if we see something wrong, we need to speak up; but now that we are, all we’re getting is disrespect from the people who made the rules in the first place. Adults like us when we have strong test scores, but they hate us when we have strong opinions.”