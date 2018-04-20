Students Mark 19th Anniversary Of Columbine Massacre By Walking Out To Protest Gun Violence

Students across the country are walking out of their classrooms Friday to protest gun violence, coinciding with the 19th anniversary of the gun massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

According to organizers, students at about 2,500 schools are expected to hold walkouts at 10 a.m. in their respective time zones.

Friday’s events are expected to be somewhat smaller than a similar walkout on March 14. The protest is the third major student-led action since the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which catalyzed a nationwide movement of students demanding legislative action to prevent gun violence.

I’m at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School talking to teachers who are protesting before school because they won’t be able to walk out with the kids at 10am. As the students walk by, it strikes me how strange it is that I recognize so many of them and know them by name. pic.twitter.com/N2wKHJ0Ozk — Jessica Bakeman (@jessicabakeman) April 20, 2018

Last month, hundreds of thousands of people attended the March For Our Lives in Washington and companion marches in cities and towns around the country, as well as in several international cities.

For the students of Columbine High School, the anniversary of the 1999 massacre has traditionally been a day of service with the high school closed for the day, so they will not be walking out, according to local news reports.

Columbine and Stoneman Douglas students led a rally to promote voter registration Thursday night in Colorado.

On Friday morning, students in some schools held walkouts before the school day began.

HAPPENING NOW: "walkout" underway @ Haverford HS BEFORE school starts to rally their classmates to take action & fight for stricter gun laws @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/MSNTnCyAvl — jennifer joyce (@JenniJoyceTV) April 20, 2018

The series of major protests are meant to continue the momentum started by the Parkland students and keep the issue of gun violence in the headlines. So far, a handful of states have taken some legislative action in response, but there has been little movement on the national level.

Just as they did on March 14, students in the Washington area gathered in front of the White House for a walkout, before marching toward the U.S. Capitol.

The March to the Capitol has begun. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/u7t0ISAZnS — Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) April 20, 2018

At Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, outside of Charlotte, a student read an account of the Columbine shooting: “The students received their weapons through unlicensed dealers at a gun show. Enough is enough.”

Afterward, students were encouraged to participate in a number of activities, including making cards for victims of gun violence and pre-registering to vote.

This story will be updated throughout the day Friday.