Science Struggles to Keep Up With Consumer Probiotics Market

The consumer probiotics market in the United States has been growing rapidly in recent years. This growth has tracked with a growing increase of consumer interest in healthier products, such as organic and non-GMO. While the science on the benefits of such products is far from being settled, consumers are flocking towards these products more so now than ever. One particular area of notable growth is the probiotics market, which broke the 35 billion mark in 2016.

The Attraction of Probiotics

The term probiotics is used to describe types of bacteria that are commonly thought to be beneficial to human health. These bacteria are found naturally in the human body, with high concentrations in the digestive tract. These products may be sold to consumers in the form of dietary supplements, drinks, products such as sour kraut, and have also become a popular addition to animal feeds. The science behind these bacteria is still being understood and few comprehensive statements can be made. There are more than a few studies available citing specific uses for these compounds. These studies generally note their remarkable benefits for those with certain types of health concerns, though not so much for otherwise healthy individuals. Generally speaking—probiotics are marketed for supporting healthy immune function and digestive health.

Mapping the Human MicroBiome

The bacteria in the human body are referred to, collectively, as the microbiome. This term encompasses the genetic pool of bacteria living in our bodies, though to be well in excess of 37 Trillion individual bacterial cells. By studying the microbiome, researchers hope to gain a fuller understanding of how different bacterial species contribute to different states of health. This endeavor seeks to understand not only how beneficial bacteria might support health, but also to understand the nuances of harmful bacteria within the human body.

A recent assay of related research, published in the journal Nature (paywall), provides valuable insight into how researchers have been tackling this goal by cataloging major projects focused in the area. One such project was the Human Microbiome Project, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. Research for this project was conducted from 2007-2012 with the goal of developing resources, computational tools, and clinical protocols for investigating bacterial presence within the human microbial genome, within five major areas. These areas include the skin, mouth, GI tract, urinary tract, and peripheral health conditions. The second phase of this project began in 2013, and is currently still underway.

Notable Research

There have been many studies in recent years that have identified connections between health conditions such as ME/CFS, Depression, ADHD, and even certain types of cancer with bacteria. One recent study, published in the journal Oncotarget, found that among study participants—breast cancer tissue has a distinct lack of certain bacteria. This study compared tissue samples among 56 patients that were undergoing breast surgery, 26 of whom doing so electively for cosmetic purposes, with the remaining doing so for cancer treatment purposes. Among the patients in this study, cancer patients had significantly increased levels of Corynebacterium, Staphylococcus, Actinomyces, and Propionibacteriaceae. In addition to these findings, researchers noted that non-cancer patients also had a significantly-larger presence of Methylobacterium bacteria. While these results offer recommend little actionable direction, they serve well to illustrate a growing recognition that bacteria play an integral role in the development, and potentially avoidance, of human disease.

Chaotic Interactions

Much of the bacterial research relevant to probiotics has historically been focused within the field of food-preservation. Many bacteria found in consumer probiotics, such as Lactobacillus species, are used as food-spoilage indicators. Among these types of studies, certain other compounds known as biogenic amines are also observed with interest. Among these compounds is the allergy-related compound Histamine and Histidine. These compounds are actively produced by many bacteria, and are likely of notable concern for those with histamine sensitivity. As noted by Isotrope, there are many such compounds that are produced by probiotic bacteria that might affect people with certain health conditions. Arguably, the bacterial balance of those suffering from such issues as histamine intolerance could also be a potential cause. These are still questions that are fresh on the minds of researchers, and are yet to have much comprehensive insight.

Consumer Markets

The rise of consumer interest is probiotics has unfortunately surged forward ahead of scientific understanding. Foods such as fermented cow’s milk, sour krauts, kimchi, and even tempeh have long been regarded as home-remedies for many different health concerns. Modern science has showed enough hints of such connections to warrant investigation, though few comprehensive statements can yet be made. Regardless, the $35 Billion mark being passed illustrates just how interested consumers are in these products. Dietary supplements fall into a very ‘grey’ area of legality within the United States. These types of products are allowed for interstate sale without prior clinical safety data, though they aren’t allowed to make specific health claims. For example, a magnesium supplement might read ‘supports natural muscle function’ while an OTC pain medication could read ‘reduces pain and swelling’. The difference; clinical studies and FDA approved status for such claims. The vast majority of supplements have no FDA approved treatments to make such claims. Including probiotics, these compounds are regarded as natural food ingredients that can be legally sold without implying use of treating specific health concerns.

Dietary Supplements & Quality Assurance

This is all a bit nuanced for discussion sake, though important to highlight the dynamics of quality within the consumer supplement marketplace. Supplement manufacturers aren’t required to maintain the same quality control standards for product testing that pharmaceutical companies are. The FDA has issued a series of manufacturing guidelines know current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), though they only enforce these regulations proactively. Certain agencies such as the NSF provide international certification processes for manufacturers to certify compliance, though many elect non-certification status. What this ends up meaning for consumers, is brand trust is very important. Knowing which supplement brands are made by NSF-GMP certified manufacturers can help avoid great pitfall. Probiotics are among some of the dietary supplements most-susceptible to environmental degradation. As reported by the Organic Newsroom, probiotics manufacturer Klaire Labs discovered their products sold through unlicensed and uncertified resellers contained partially spoiled ingredients. This was likely due to improper refrigeration during storage, though the end result was inferior products and a waste of money.

Looking Forward