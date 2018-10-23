Scorpio Season Is Upon Us So Stock Your Panic Room And Sharpen Your Knives

Andrei310 via Getty Images “The typical scorpion stinger will lie awake nights figuring how to get even,” noted astrologer Linda Goodman wrote of Scorpios in her 1968 bestseller “Sun Signs.”

Forget Halloween, the sun has arrived in Scorpio, which means that people born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21 are free to be as dark, sexual and sociopathic as they want as their spooky traits influence everyone’s energy. Think of it as “The Purge” for your emotions.

We kid! That’s just the stereotype of a Scorpio, the eighth and most enigmatic sign of the zodiac, known for being passionate, perceptive, resourceful, possessive and focused.

“Scorpio eyes bore deeply into you, mercilessly, as if they’re penetrating your very soul,” wrote Linda Goodman in her 1968 bestseller “Sun Signs.”

Or, if you want a more specific breakdown, here’s a description by New York-based astrologer Amy Tripp:

Scorpio is associated with sex, death, shared resources, secrets, what’s hidden; things most people talk about behind closed doors or not about at all. This is why Scorpio can be an uncomfortable energy for some. — starheal (@starheal) October 23, 2018

Scorpio is one of the most emotionally insightful signs of the zodiac. It knows how to read energy and see through the smoke screens. This isn’t the sign to to play games with unless you’re ready to go down in flames. — starheal (@starheal) October 23, 2018

Plenty of famous people are Scorpios, including Pablo Picasso, Marie Antoinette, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Whoopi Goldberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Anne Hathaway and Emma Stone. And although some have checkered pasts, plenty of people born under this water sign wouldn’t necessarily be sorted into Slytherin House.

But that didn’t stop Twitter from making lots of terrifying jokes in honor of the first day of Scorpio season on Tuesday.

Here’s the most stinging of the bunch:

Scorpio season is here https://t.co/j6i881kKBJ — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 23, 2018

Scorpio season:

- grudges

- drowning in ~intense feelings~

- sex and death equally appealing

- cutting words and brutal honesty

- why is that stranger doing coke off my nightstand

- he’s a Scorpio

- Richard III was Scorpio rising

- watch your back — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) October 23, 2018

me all of scorpio season pic.twitter.com/MsmSzmhspz — the bb grimch (@zoesturges) October 23, 2018

Scorpio season is the equivalent of a stranger slapping you in the face then calling you sexy — MacDoesIt: Boo Edition (@Machaizelli) October 23, 2018

me waking up today aka the first day of Scorpio season pic.twitter.com/dLf73pEFNB — mackenzie barker (@KenziePaige04) October 23, 2018

Happy Scorpio season!!!! aka POWER szn aka transformation szn aka just you wait till the truth comes OUT szn aka no small talk real conversations szn aka giving your loved ones all ya love szn aka taking care of your body szn aka



don't forget to hide the body szn — Astro Bebs (@astrobebs) October 23, 2018

it’s officially scorpio season pic.twitter.com/YG8vz5fYwe — 𝔰𝔠𝔬𝔯𝔭𝔦𝔬 𝔰𝔩𝔲𝔱 (@sinfulpluto) October 23, 2018

i am NOT A FAN of scorpio szn pic.twitter.com/B4X9IqnQzj — jen (@jennamaesalmons) October 23, 2018

Bust out the dark clothes, #SCORPIO season is here 🦇 pic.twitter.com/BfaaHuitWL — astro witch (@astrology_witch) October 23, 2018

Happy Scorpio season to my fellow Scorpions, good luck to everyone else pic.twitter.com/p683i5HNox — miss infrastructure week 2018 (@kittencatpuppy) October 23, 2018

Scorpio Season to Libra Season pic.twitter.com/Vbqe7nJDAf — 𝖚𝖒𝖆 🦂 (@umasurampudi) October 23, 2018