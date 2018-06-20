Scott Baio Won't Face Charges In Nicole Eggert Molestation Claim

Prosecutors have dropped a sexual assault probe into actor Scott Baio, who was accused by Nicole Eggert of molesting her as a teen when they costarred on the 1980s sitcom “Charles in Charge.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it would not file charges because the statute of limitations had expired, according to several news outlets.

Eggert, 46, filed the police report against Baio in February after Baio, 57, dared her to do so. She had publicly accused the actor of digitally penetrating her when she was 14 and having intercourse with her when she was 17. Baio denied the accusations, saying they had consensual sex when she was 18.

Eggert shared her feelings about the DA’s decision on Twitter, writing “GUILTY. Period.”

Dismissed due to Statute of Limitation = GUILTY. Period. — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) June 19, 2018

Wait for it...dismissed on Statutes of Limitation...NEVER bcz of LACK OF EVIDENCE!! Case closed molester @scottbaio — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) June 19, 2018