There’s no shortage of intrigue at the Environmental Protection Agency. Its current administrator, Scott Pruitt, has been caught indulging all manner of impropriety — everything from misappropriating funds to retaliating against employees to keeping close quarters with lobbyists. And then, today, there’s the thing with Pruitt asking his director of scheduling, Millan Hupp, to get him a used Trump hotel mattress.

In fact, a lot of the weird stuff surrounding Pruitt seems to involve his aides. Samantha Dravis, senior counsel and associate administrator in the EPA’s Office of Policy, resigned suddenly last month despite enjoying a warm relationship with her boss. Sources described her to The Hill as Pruitt’s “best friend” and someone he had dinner with “several times every week.” While her exit was not tied to the administrator’s whirlwind of ethics scandals, she did collect a salary despite failing to “attend work or perform her duties for much if not all of the months of November 2017 - January 2018,” according to a letter from Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.).

Sarah Greenwalt, another senior adviser who came to the EPA with Pruitt from Oklahoma, became a flashpoint in the administrator’s firestorm of scandals over a pay rise she received. Pruitt asked to bump her salary from $107,435 to $164,200, a 53 percent increase.