Ethics Watchdog Releases One-Word Statement On Pruitt Resignation

What is there to say when you run an ethics watchdog and a man The Washington Post labeled “easily the most corrupt senior official in the federal government” has just resigned?

Not much. At least nothing that doesn’t involve four-letter words.

Reacting to news that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) released a one-word statement, attributed to Executive Director Noah Bookbinder: “Good.”

Had the nonprofit wanted to elaborate, there’d be no shortage of material.

At the time of his resignation, Pruitt was facing at least 18 federal investigations for his conduct. That includes renting a Capitol Hill condo at well below market rates with clear links to a gas industry lobbying firm; forcing out EPA officials who questioned his “unusually large spending” habits; allegedly forcing aides to find his wife a job with a minimum $200,000 salary; and, well, the list goes on and on.