Staff Aimed To Shield Pruitt From Chemical Risk He Hid From Public

The EPA chief responded: “You know, my understanding is similar to yours.”

“The irony would be comical if not so dangerous,” Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, said in a statement.

The EPA has been lobbied hard by the chemical industry to delay the report. A key member of the the American Chemistry Council lobby group — Kimberly Wise White — now sits on the EPA’s Science Advisory Panel even as she maintains her role in the lobbying organization. A former member of the group, Nancy Beck, is now a top deputy shaping the EPA’s policies on hazardous chemicals.

Politico reported that Pruitt aides, including chief of staff Ryan Jackson, blocked the report from going through an internal review, effectively stalling it and keeping it secret.

Markey and two other senators sent a letter to Pruitt in May expressing concern that “political appointees” were dragging their feet on releasing the assessment as the agency was being pressured by corporations with links to people inside the EPA.