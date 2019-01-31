Twitter Users Slam Scott Walker After He Whines About Taxing The Rich

Recently ousted Wisconsin governor Scott Walker attempted to school Elizabeth Warren on tax policy on Thursday.

However, his bizarre analogy just reminded Twitter users that he championed $4 billion in tax breaks to a corporation that is now reconsidering its plans to build a manufacturing facility in the state.

Last week, Warren proposed imposing a 2 percent “ultra-millionaire tax” on 75,000 of the wealthiest American households that some economists project could generate about $2.75 trillion over 10 years.

Walker apparently found problems with the proposal even though Warren is a former college professor who specialized in bankruptcy law, while Walker dropped out of college needing 34 units to graduate.

So Walker took to Twitter to gripe about Warren’s proposal using, if we’re going to be honest, more emojis than a former governor probably should ever use in a tweet.

Elizabeth Warren’s Wealth Tax is like telling a straight 🅰️ student in high school 📚 that she has to give up some of her grades to the other students. Instead of stealing from her, why don’t we just help everyone else do better 👍! — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 31, 2019

Twitter users were click to pounce on Walker’s faulty logic, and to pile on him for making a bad deal with FoxConn.

That's precious. Sort of like why steal A's from the taxpayers of Wisconsin to give 3B A's to Foxconn when they already have 100B A's in assets. — Citizen Kaye (@CitizenKayeUSA) January 31, 2019

This makes no sense. You’re really bad at similes, and at making deals with Foxconn. — Kristen (@kwill80) January 31, 2019

Didn't you give Foxconn $4 billion to not open a factory in Wisconsin? — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) January 31, 2019

Others just focused on the illogic contained in Walker’s tweet.

Under the Republican plan, 1% of the students get 99% of the school’s resources, then claim their higher grades prove they shouldn’t share resources. — Edward Singer (@edsingerrealty) January 31, 2019

Scoot, none of these things are like other things. You literally have to try to make it about grades or apples or points in a ball game to hide the fact that we're talking about billionaires hording money. — Jim Crawford (@jcrawford3) January 31, 2019

It's okay for the government to give you things if you're already rich--that's free markets! — Vinnie "The Known Scoundrel" Tesla (@VinnieTesla) January 31, 2019

If someone in my class had an A+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ they inherited from their parents, I'd be like, hey, this system sucks — Lev Novak (@LevNovak) January 31, 2019

If her grades were preventing all the other kids from succeeding, to the point of poverty, then yes some of her grades should be given to the other students. — Raemon Loendorf (@rloendorf21) January 31, 2019

Others offered helpful advice to Walker:

Maybe don’t make analogies about A students if you think like a motherfucking D student — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 31, 2019

Judging by this tweet you probably would have benefited from a good grade redistribution policy tbh — A Large Peppermint Mocha (@rainaftersno) January 31, 2019

This isn’t the first bizarre tax analogy Walker has made this month.

A few weeks ago, he claimed that he told a class of 5th graders that a 70 percent marginal tax would mean that they would give up $7 for every $10 they earned.