Scott Walker Indicates He'll Sign GOP Power Grab Bills

The bill would restrict early voting ― which is generally known to increase voter turnout and help Democrats ― prevent Evers from banning guns in the state Capitol without the Legislature’s approval and give lawmakers increased control over a beleaguered state economic development agency.

On Sunday, Evers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he talked with Walker a few days ago and was not “not particularly encouraged” that Walker would listen to him and veto the bills.

In his statement Tuesday, Walker said he is looking at whether the bills will improve transparency, increase accountability, affirm stability and protect taxpayers.

Walker also gave a speech on Tuesday, saying there was “hype and hysteria” and a significant amount of “misinformation” about the proposals.

Walker steadily amassed power during his eight-year tenure. The lame-duck bills would move some of that power back to the Legislature, which will remain in the hands of Republicans.

