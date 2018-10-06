At this point, it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone when fallen characters make a return to “The Walking Dead.” This is an exception.
At “The Walking Dead” panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, showrunner Angela Kang confirmed rumors that long dead-characters Jon Bernthal’s Shane Walsh and Sonequa Martin-Green’s Sasha would be returning to the show in some unknown capacity. Also making a return would be Scott Wilson’s Hershel, Kang said.
The news was met with roaring applause from a packed auditorium at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Shortly after the panel, news spread that Wilson, age 76, had died, reportedly from “complications with leukemia.”
“The Walking Dead” Twitter account released a statement saying, “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”
Past and present cast members also joined in paying tribute to Wilson.
Hershel, a fan-favorite character, first appeared in Season 2 of the series before he was killed by villain the Governor in Season 4.
Long gone characters have been known to return from time to time on “Walking Dead,” especially in visions when other characters have died. It’s not known what role Wilson will play in the upcoming season, but a safe bet is probably that it has something to do with Andrew Lincoln’s exit from the show.