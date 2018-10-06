At this point, it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone when fallen characters make a return to “The Walking Dead.” This is an exception.

At “The Walking Dead” panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, showrunner Angela Kang confirmed rumors that long dead-characters Jon Bernthal’s Shane Walsh and Sonequa Martin-Green’s Sasha would be returning to the show in some unknown capacity. Also making a return would be Scott Wilson’s Hershel, Kang said.

The news was met with roaring applause from a packed auditorium at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Angela Kang on Jon Bernthal rumored to be on set: “He will come back this season...we also have the wonderful Scott Wilson as Hershel, and Sonequa Martin-Green” 👀 #TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

Shortly after the panel, news spread that Wilson, age 76, had died, reportedly from “complications with leukemia.”

“The Walking Dead” Twitter account released a statement saying, “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

Past and present cast members also joined in paying tribute to Wilson.

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of... was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

In loving memory Scott Wilson, a friend and an extraordinary actor. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/3H5MkV4q6p — Major Dodson (@Major_Dodson) October 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Scott. Couldn’t say enough about how gracious and kind this man was. Blessed to have worked with him on both The Walking Dead and Bosch. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3WpkauhBzl — Madison Lintz (@madison_lintz) October 7, 2018

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Scott Wilson. It was a true pleasure to be in your presence. One of the kindest humans on this planet. You will truly be missed. RIP Scott. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTfzkDwRYw — Jeremy Palko (@JeremyPalko) October 7, 2018

Hershel, a fan-favorite character, first appeared in Season 2 of the series before he was killed by villain the Governor in Season 4.