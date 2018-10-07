Scott Wilson, 'The Walking Dead' Star, Dies At Age 76

Scott Wilson, who starred as Hershel Green in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” for four seasons, died on Saturday at the age of 76.
The longtime actor reportedly died from complications with leukemia, his representative told TMZ.
“The Walking Dead’s” Twitter account shared news of Wilson’s death Saturday night.
Wilson was born in Atlanta on March 29, 1942, and moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue an acting career, according to NBC.
Fans considered Wilson’s Hershel Greene, a veterinarian searching for a cure for the walkers, was one of the most beloved characters on “The Walking Dead.” The character was killed in Season 4. But hours before Wilson’s death was announced, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that Wilson had filmed new scenes as Greene and would be making an appearance in the show’s upcoming ninth season.
Kang made her comment at the New York Comic Con.
Wilson’s fans and colleagues mourned his death and shared their favorite memories of his career.
Wilson’s career spanned roughly 50 years. He had key roles in two 1967 films, the Academy Award-winning “In The Heat of the Night” and the film adaptation of the Truman Capote book, In Cold Blood. He also appeared in the 1974 version of “The Great Gatsby” and in 1983′s “The Right Stuff.”
His role as Capt. Billy Cupshaw in the 1980 horror film “The Ninth Configuration” earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.
He had more recent roles in the Netflix sci-fi drama “The OA,” playing Prairie Johnson’s adoptive father and and as a Las Vegas casino owner on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
Wilson is survived by his wife, Heavenly Koh Wilson.