Scott Wilson, 'The Walking Dead' Star, Dies At Age 76

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Scott Wilson played the beloved veterinarian Hershel Greene for four seasons on "The Walking Dead."

Scott Wilson, who starred as Hershel Green in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” for four seasons, died on Saturday at the age of 76.

The longtime actor reportedly died from complications with leukemia, his representative told TMZ.

“The Walking Dead’s” Twitter account shared news of Wilson’s death Saturday night.

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

Wilson was born in Atlanta on March 29, 1942, and moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue an acting career, according to NBC.

Fans considered Wilson’s Hershel Greene, a veterinarian searching for a cure for the walkers, was one of the most beloved characters on “The Walking Dead.” The character was killed in Season 4. But hours before Wilson’s death was announced, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that Wilson had filmed new scenes as Greene and would be making an appearance in the show’s upcoming ninth season.

Kang made her comment at the New York Comic Con.

Wilson’s fans and colleagues mourned his death and shared their favorite memories of his career.

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of... was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

Just learned that the wonderful actor Scott Wilson, has died. I'm terribly saddened. I just got to know Scott in the past 2-3 years, but I loved knowing him. He was a superb actor & a beloved member of our community. I'm really sorry to hear this. Rest in peace, actor. pic.twitter.com/vgsUhBxHhB — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) October 7, 2018

I've never seen The Walking Dead. Here's where Scott Wilson first blew my mind - IN COLD BLOOD. #RIPScottWilson pic.twitter.com/cJW3O7Uepa — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) October 7, 2018

Perhaps not his most memorable or showy role, but I always thought Scott Wilson quietly stole every scene of his in THE EXORCIST III. Rehearsing his meeting with Kinderman, milking the drama of his update, is 100% chef’s kiss worthy. pic.twitter.com/ltPYPxXfPo — Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika) October 7, 2018

In loving memory Scott Wilson, a friend and an extraordinary actor. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/3H5MkV4q6p — Major Dodson (@Major_Dodson) October 7, 2018

Wilson’s career spanned roughly 50 years. He had key roles in two 1967 films, the Academy Award-winning “In The Heat of the Night” and the film adaptation of the Truman Capote book, In Cold Blood. He also appeared in the 1974 version of “The Great Gatsby” and in 1983′s “The Right Stuff.”

His role as Capt. Billy Cupshaw in the 1980 horror film “The Ninth Configuration” earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

He had more recent roles in the Netflix sci-fi drama “The OA,” playing Prairie Johnson’s adoptive father and and as a Las Vegas casino owner on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”