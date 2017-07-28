The Scottish Steve Bannon Is Having A Terrible Time On Twitter Right Now

Spare a thought for one man from Scotland called Steve Bannon.
Each time the White House chief strategist who shares his name becomes embroiled in a big news story, the Scottish Bannon’s Twitter account is mistakenly bombarded with abuse.
“Proud Scot living in England,” this man’s Twitter bio patiently explains. “Happily married with 3 lovely daughters. Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc.”
The vitriol leveled at his @SteveBannon handle took on a particularly obscene dimension this week after new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci launched a vulgar attack on the former Breitbart News executive.
“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci told The New Yorker in an interview published Thursday. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country.”
People online responded to Scaramucci’s comments, but many erroneously directed their barbs at the Scottish Bannon instead of the one in Washington, D.C.:
Some Twitter users showed solidarity with the Scottish Bannon, who now lives in the southwest of England.
Here’s hoping that social media users will double-check who they’re messaging if and when the next scandal breaks.
The Scottish Steve Bannon has pinned a helpful message for any Twitter wags looking to converse with a certain armchair eschatologist: