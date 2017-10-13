Screamin’ John Hawkins and T.D. Lind Release Music Video For "Big Bad Coraline"

Over two decades ago, Screamin’ John Hawkins and T.D. Lind were bandmates in the rock band Edenstreet. When the label they were signed to was bought over, the group parted ways, but music was always something they were both passionate about. Hawkins would go on to form another band while Lind pursued a solo career, until earlier this year when the two reunited.

The blues rockers have collaborated to create a brand new album, titled Gimme More Time. A collaborative effort with friends and former bandmates, the album was recorded live in over three days at La La Land Studios. Today the duo is releasing the music video for their new song, “Big Bad Coraline,” which captures Screamin’ John Hawkins and T.D. Lind’s raw energy and emotion.

Check out the video in the player below!

"We wrote, rehearsed, and recorded “Big Bad Coraline” in about an hour and a half, and actually played it at a gig that night. Amazing things happen here in Kentucky when you get old friends together with guitars and bourbon,” shares Screamin’ John Hawkins about the track. “The recording process was a joy. Louisville was my home for the better part of 10 years. I am really honored to be invited back into the fold. Plus, I think we made a great record,” adds T.D. Lind.

“Big Bad Coraline” is off of Gimme More Time which will be released via Down the Alley Records. Fans can listen to new music from the album at the 2017 Garvin Gate Blues Festival tomorrow, Saturday, October 14 at 5:45 p.m.