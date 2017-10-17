Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg is calling Hollywood’s bluff.

The writer of “Beautiful Girls” and “What to Do in Denver When You’re Dead,” who worked with Harvey Weinstein during Miramax’s heyday in the late ’90s and early ’00s, responded to those in the film industry who have expressed shock over the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer.

“Let’s be perfectly clear about one thing: Everybody-fucking-knew.” Rosenberg wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post transcribed by Deadline. “And do you know how I am sure this is true? Because I was there. And I saw you. And I talked about it with you. You, the big producers; you, the big directors; you, the big agents; you, the big financiers.”

Rosenberg stated in his post that he was unaware that Weinstein was allegedly committing assault or rape, but said that industry insiders “were aware of a certain pattern of overly-aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful.”

“We knew about the man’s hunger; his fervor; his appetite,” Rosenberg wrote.

Albert Chau via Getty Images Scott Rosenberg in 2010.

In his Facebook post, the screenwriter also called out his own inaction.

“We knew something was bubbling under,” he wrote. “Something odious. Something rotten. But … And this is as pathetic as it is true: what would you have had us do? Who were we to tell? The authorities? What authorities?”

Still, Rosenberg admitted that he and others were benefitting from Weinstein. The screenwriter said the producer was “making our movies” and “throwing the biggest parties.”

Though he wrote that “Harvey was nothing but wonderful to me,” Rosenberg apologized for not speaking up.

“So I reaped the rewards and I kept my mouth shut,” he wrote. “And for that, once again, I am sorry.”