08/22/2018 06:51 am ET

Scuba Diver Swims With Sharks, Ends Up Saving One's Life

A nurse shark in Byron Bay, Australia, got netting stuck in its mouth and was in danger of dying.
By Carla Baranauckas

A scuba diving instructor in Byron Bay, Australia who encountered a nurse shark with a piece of plastic netting stuck in its mouth decided to put himself at risk to help.

In a video posted on Storyful, Inaki Aizpun said he knew the 6-and-a-half foot shark would die a slow, painful death if the netting was not removed. So he did something that most people would never do ― swam closer to the shark and tried to help it.

“I fought my fear of approaching a shark in pain,” Aizpun said in the video. 

He grabbed a rope that was trailing from the netting in the shark’s mouth and held on while the shark thrashed about. On the second try, the shark freed itself.

Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
Australia Shark Scuba Diving
