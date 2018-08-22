Scuba Diver Swims With Sharks, Ends Up Saving One's Life

A scuba diving instructor in Byron Bay, Australia who encountered a nurse shark with a piece of plastic netting stuck in its mouth decided to put himself at risk to help.

In a video posted on Storyful, Inaki Aizpun said he knew the 6-and-a-half foot shark would die a slow, painful death if the netting was not removed. So he did something that most people would never do ― swam closer to the shark and tried to help it.

“I fought my fear of approaching a shark in pain,” Aizpun said in the video.

He grabbed a rope that was trailing from the netting in the shark’s mouth and held on while the shark thrashed about. On the second try, the shark freed itself.