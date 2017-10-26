Sculptors Guild Gala Honoring Lin Emery Celebrates Impressive 80 Years Supporting Sculpture

Sculptors Guild is celebrating eighty robust years of showing guild members’ sculpture this Tuesday, October 31 at Jim Kempner Fine Art. A formative art collective founded in 1937, Sculptors Guild has witnessed the changing forms of art history in New York City and beyond.

artwork by Sculptors Guild member Colin Chase - available for auction at Oct 31st gala event

A fitting 80th anniversary celebration, the October 31st gala event takes place from 5-9 pm and honors renowned sculptor Lin Emery. Emery notes of her kinetic sculptures that the rhythms of these works are “influenced by infinite variables”, and Emery’s ground-breaking works are included among the stunning selection available in the Sculptors Guild gala silent auction. The auction should be a treasure trove of wonders, with quality works available at reasonable prices artworks by Guild members - many on view for the first time by the general public! The gala will also feature refreshments, live music by Woody Mann, and a raffle alongside the silent auction at the fabulous Jim Kempner Fine Art gallery, 501 W 23rd Street.

Woody Mann, blues-jazz guitarist, photo by Rod Franklin

This year alone, Sculptors Guild has mounted a mansion-wide summer art event on Governor’s Island for the organization’s Anniversary exhibition and featured members’ sculptures in the well-received “Currently 80” show curated by John Yau. The gala is slated to be a fun, festive occasion with guests welcome to don costumes and masks. With a relaxing, jazz-blues-infused atmosphere provided by guitarist Woody Mann, the combination of original artwork, fine ambience and bountiful refreshments will make for a compelling social event for any calendar!

artwork by Sculptors Guild member Eric David Laxman - available at Sculptors Guild Oct 31st gala silent auction

Honorary Committee members toasting the Guild’s continued success include Scott Broadfoot, Jan Garden Castro, Bonnie Pfeiffer Evans, Carole Feuerman, Susan Fischer, Michael Manjarris, Maria Nevelson, Renata Schwebel, Richard Timperio, Hans Van de Bovenkamp, and Fred Wilson. So don a fun Halloween mask if you like, and join them in honoring Lin Emery’s work and the ongoing support Sculptors Guild provides for sculptures in New York City and beyond!